Girl child enrolment on the increase, impressive in Katsina — UNICEF — Nigeria Today

Girl child enrolment on the increase, impressive in Katsina — UNICEF

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Chief of Education, United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Nigeria, Terry Durnnian, has expressed satisfaction with the increasing number of girl-child enrollment in schools across Katsina State.

Durnnian, who was on a three-day working visit to the state, said the number of girl-child enrollment was greatly increasing.

He lauded the role played by the relevant stakeholders who mobilised and went out to talk to parents in the areas to enroll their girl-child in schools.

According to him, “I am on a three-day visit to the state on UNICEF works in partnership with the Ministry of Education on chances of improving enrollment, retention and quality of education.”

