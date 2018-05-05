 Give negotiations a chance, Govt urges teachers - The Herald — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Give negotiations a chance, Govt urges teachers – The Herald

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Herald

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Give negotiations a chance, Govt urges teachers
The Herald
Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter Government has implored teachers not to participate in any “unlawful” and “highly premature” strike that is being called for by some of the teacher union leaders, saying they should “give negotiations a chance
Apex Council dissuades teachers from strikingChronicle

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.