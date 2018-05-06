 Glitz from Lagos Bridal Fashion Week (LBFW) – Day 2 - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Glitz from Lagos Bridal Fashion Week (LBFW) – Day 2 – P.M. News

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Glitz from Lagos Bridal Fashion Week (LBFW) – Day 2
P.M. News
By Funmilola Olukomaiya. The maiden edition of the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week (LBFW) which is currently on-going at the Federal Palace Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos is on its day two today Saturday, 5th May. On the outline for the runway show tonight
Lagos Bridal Fashion Week 2018 Day 2BellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.