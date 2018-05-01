Go to the Farm and Earn Respect, Buhari Tells Nigerian Youths — Nigeria Today

Go to the Farm and Earn Respect, Buhari Tells Nigerian Youths

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged Nigerian youths to maximise opportunities in agriculture, noting that ‘agriculture’ is the future of the country that will provide them with everything they need including respect.

Speaking at Blair House, Washington DC, the President at a meeting with the Chief Executive Officers of six American agricultural companies and their Nigerian counterparts including Aliko Dangote and John Coumantaros, again lamented the challenges of the country’s youth bulge, with sixty per cent of the population below 30 years.

Buhari reiterated the need to assist Nigerian youths to access opportunities in agriculture, saying that ‘Agriculture is proving to be the bedrock of the nation’s new economy’ he said.

In his words, “We realized, rather belatedly that we ought to have been investing in agriculture. We are now aiming at food security because of our large population. Our youths, the ones who have gone to school and even those that have not, should go to the farm, to earn respect for themselves.

“Agriculture is providing jobs for millions of our citizens and we are doing well towards the attainment of food security and jobs. The media may not appreciate the work we are doing but we will shock them by the success we are recording.”

President Buhari welcomed the several investment proposals being put in place by the Americans and their Nigerian counterparts.

