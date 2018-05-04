 Good news for KZN young entrepreneurs - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Good news for KZN young entrepreneurs – Independent Online

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Good news for KZN young entrepreneurs
Independent Online
Durban – The Premier's Office has announced plans to launch the KwaZulu-Natal Youth Development Fund that aims to provide seed funding for qualifying youth to start businesses. KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Willies Mchunu, made the announcement while

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.