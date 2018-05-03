Google Assistant grows hookup list to 5,000+ smart home devices and appliances — Nigeria Today

Google Assistant grows hookup list to 5,000+ smart home devices and appliances

Google’s Assistant smart home voice control unit now connects to a wide range of more than 5,000 smart home devices and appliances. Entertainment, home security, and home control device connections and service compatibility lead the list.

The post Google Assistant grows hookup list to 5,000+ smart home devices and appliances appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

