Google Pay gets support for mobile boarding passes and event tickets — Nigeria Today

Google Pay gets support for mobile boarding passes and event tickets
Google Pay is adding mobile boarding passes and event tickets. Broadening Pay’s functionality, the support will be welcomed by Android users, who can now expect “streamlined and engaging ticketing and boarding pass experiences.”
The post Google Pay gets support for mobile boarding passes and event tickets appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!