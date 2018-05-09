 Google Pay gets support for mobile boarding passes and event tickets — Nigeria Today
Google Pay gets support for mobile boarding passes and event tickets

Posted on May 9, 2018

Google Pay is adding mobile boarding passes and event tickets. Broadening Pay’s functionality, the support will be welcomed by Android users, who can now expect “streamlined and engaging ticketing and boarding pass experiences.”

