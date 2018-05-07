Google reportedly wants people to spend less time on their phone — Nigeria Today

Google reportedly wants people to spend less time on their phone

Google I/O is about to start and a new report suggests the company will place an emphasis on “responsibility in tech” during its keynote. Specifically, Google may launch new tools aimed at helping people manage screen time.

The post Google reportedly wants people to spend less time on their phone appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

