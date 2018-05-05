GOtv to air 176th El Clasico on Sunday — Nigeria Today

GOtv to air 176th El Clasico on Sunday
GOtv subscribers will, on Sunday, have the opportunity of watching the world’s biggest club football rivalry when La Liga champions, Barcelona, host their rivals and UEFA Champions League finalists, Real Madrid, in the famed El Clasico at the Camp Nou. The game, which is the 176th meeting between both teams, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 4 (channel 34) at 7.30pm to GOtv MAX subscribers.
