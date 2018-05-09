Gov. Ayade working towards making Nigeria sufficient in rice production – RIFAN — Nigeria Today

Gov. Ayade working towards making Nigeria sufficient in rice production – RIFAN
The Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has commended the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade for his efforts towards making Nigeria self sufficient in the production of rice. Leadership of RIFAN made the remark after being conducted round the rice seedling plant and other supporting facilities at the Ayade Industrial Park, by the governor […]
Gov. Ayade working towards making Nigeria sufficient in rice production – RIFAN
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!