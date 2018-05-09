Gov. Ayade working towards making Nigeria sufficient in rice production – RIFAN — Nigeria Today

Gov. Ayade working towards making Nigeria sufficient in rice production – RIFAN

The Rice Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has commended the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade for his efforts towards making Nigeria self sufficient in the production of rice. Leadership of RIFAN made the remark after being conducted round the rice seedling plant and other supporting facilities at the Ayade Industrial Park, by the governor […]

Gov. Ayade working towards making Nigeria sufficient in rice production – RIFAN

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

