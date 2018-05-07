Gov. Ugwuanyi approves N8.5m monthly for free maternal, child health — Nigeria Today

Gov. Ugwuanyi approves N8.5m monthly for free maternal, child health

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the monthly contribution of N8.5 million as counterpart fund for the Free Maternal and Child Health programme designed to provide primary healthcare to pregnant women at the grassroots and children under the age of five years. The programme, which has been in existence since […]

