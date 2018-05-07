Gov. Ugwuanyi approves N8.5m monthly for free maternal, child health — Nigeria Today

Gov. Ugwuanyi approves N8.5m monthly for free maternal, child health
The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has approved the monthly contribution of N8.5 million as counterpart fund for the Free Maternal and Child Health programme designed to provide primary healthcare to pregnant women at the grassroots and children under the age of five years. The programme, which has been in existence since […]
Gov. Ugwuanyi approves N8.5m monthly for free maternal, child health
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!