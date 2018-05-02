Government can pay N96,000 minimum wage – ULC — Nigeria Today

Government can pay N96,000 minimum wage – ULC

Ben Agande

Kaduna – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC) yesterday called on federal and state government to treat workers with greater respect, saying that workers are the engine room of develooment in the country.

The two labour held parallel workers day celebration in Kaduna as part of activities marking the day.



While the NLC held their rally at its secretariat along the independent way, the ULC held a procession from the Lagos street round about and terminated at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

The chairman of the NLC, comrade Adamu Ango called on the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai to obey court order by paying the entitlements of teachers that he sacked.

Earlier of his part, the chairman of the ULC on their part decried the onslaught against Nigerian workers, saying that the workers deserve better than they are presently getting.

He said the proposal for a minimum wage of N96, 000 was achievable.

“the government can pay the N96,000 being demanded by organised labour as minimum wage, Nigerian workers can no longer allow themselves to be treated as slaves.

” The choice of N96,000 as a minimum wage was arrived at after all key “factors and indicators” were taken into consideration.

“We are concerned about the welfare of Nigerian workers. That is why we proposed a minimum wage of N96,000 after looking at all key indices and factors. We know that government can pay the money if it is serious. But beyond that, we are even ready for negotiation” he said

