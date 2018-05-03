 Governor Okorocha Dances Shaku Shaku With Ex BBNaija Housemates In Imo (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Governor Okorocha Dances Shaku Shaku With Ex BBNaija Housemates In Imo (Photos)

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The governor showed off his Shaku Shaku dance move at the welcome back party he organized for ex-BBNaija housemates Miracle, Nina, Teddy A and Bam Bam in Owerri, Imo state today May 3rd. Music artiste, Tekno, performed at the party. See more photos below..

