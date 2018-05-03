Governor Okorocha gifts #BBNaija’s Miracle & Nina N2m each — Nigeria Today

Governor Okorocha gifts #BBNaija’s Miracle & Nina N2m each

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has gifted Big Brother Naija winner Miracle and finalist Nina N2 million each, The Nation reports.

The governor hosted the two housemates who are both indigenes of the state.

Also present at the event were housemates Teddy A and BamBam.

Okorocha also gifted Miracle a piece of land in any part of the state he desires. He said:

We are gathered here to welcome our son who has made us proud. Miracle is our son who went to South Africa for the Big Brother Naija Show. He spoke well of his State and was a good ambassador of his State. For this, we thought, it is proper that we receive him Usually, our State does not engage in receiving people for outings they have made, unless we consider such an outing one that has positive bearing to the image of the State. One thing outstanding is that these two great participants, Miracle and Nina spoke highly of Imo State. They stood tall and proud of their State, in South Africa. This is the reason for the honour and to say welcome back home.

Miracle, speaking at the event, spoke about Okorocha’s free education program. He said:

I am excited about our governor because of his educational strides, especially his free education in Imo State. This is a great gift to humanity.

See photos from the event below:

Photo Credit: The Nation

