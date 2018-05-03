 Governors of Lake Chad Basin area establish forum - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Governors of Lake Chad Basin area establish forum
The Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum has been established to combat the numerous crises bedeviling the Lake Chad area. The forum will hold its maiden meeting on May 8 and 9, 2018 in Maiduguri, is in compliance with the Oslo Consultative Group for

