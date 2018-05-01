Govs, 60 Senators Set To Join SDP — Nigeria Today

Govs, 60 Senators Set To Join SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is in advanced talks with some serving governors and over 60 senators, the national secretary of the party, Malam Shehu Gabam has said. Gabam also warned against truncating the nation’s democracy, noting that the recent invasion of the Senate by some thugs who went away with its made was a […]

The post Govs, 60 Senators Set To Join SDP appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

