 Gowon Is Responsible For Fulani Herdsmen Crisis – Ex-Ohanaeze President — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gowon Is Responsible For Fulani Herdsmen Crisis – Ex-Ohanaeze President

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Biafra, News, Politics | 0 comments

A former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife, has blamed former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) for the Fulani herdsmen crisis plaguing the nation currently. He accused the elder statesman of doing so by “signing off” the country to the Fulanis during the Nigerian Civil War that lasted from 1967 to […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Gowon Is Responsible For Fulani Herdsmen Crisis – Ex-Ohanaeze President appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.