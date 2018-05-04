Gowon Warns Against Buhari’s Impeachment, Preaches Unity — Nigeria Today

Gowon Warns Against Buhari’s Impeachment, Preaches Unity

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.), said in Abuja on Thursday, that it was too early for Nigeria to start impeaching its elected presidents.

His comments came a few days after some senators threaten to call for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the purchase of $496m Tucano aircraft without the legislators’ approval.

Gowon spoke while addressing the members of the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders’ Assembly led by their Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, who visited him in his office.

Picking his words carefully, Gowon said there was the need for unity in the North and across the entire country.

He said, “It will be too early in the day to start impeaching presidents in Nigeria, otherwise, there will be no president that will not get impeached because of these interest groups.

“We need to come together as a people – Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum and this forum – the three must come together or else, we will end up dividing our interests thereby polarising the North.

“So, it is a question of unity of the people in the North which is very important. The interest of the North is the interest of the nation.”

The Chairman of the Assembly, who is a former Political Adviser to Shehu Shagari, Yakasai said the Assembly had constituted sub-committees on northern unity, elections, security and restructuring and would study the reports for necessary action.

He said one of the core visions of the Assembly was to “bring northerners of good standing together to arrest drifts in the region and re-build individual and group confidence among our people.”

He added, “We have constituted sub-committees that will work on northern unity. There are others that will also work on elections and restructuring among others.”

A former Minister of Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed, said the major concern of the group was “to make sure we have unity of purpose in the North.”

Among those present at the event were a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gha’ali Na’aba; a former FCT Minister, Abba Gana; a former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu; senators Joseph Waku and Paul Wampana and a former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Maryam Ciroma.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Gowon Warns Against Buhari’s Impeachment, Preaches Unity appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

