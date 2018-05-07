GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd day as US weather improves, soybean prices ease - Reuters — Nigeria Today

GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd day as US weather improves, soybean prices ease – Reuters
GRAINS-Wheat drops for 2nd day as US weather improves, soybean prices ease
Reuters
SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) – Chicago wheat futures slid 1.6 percent on Monday, falling for a second session as an improving weather outlook for the U.S. winter crop weighed on prices. U.S. soybeans lost more ground on lack of demand from top importer …
