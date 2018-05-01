 Graphic Photos Of Bayelsa Governor’s Aide Shot Dead In Kaiama Last Night — Nigeria Today
Graphic Photos Of Bayelsa Governor’s Aide Shot Dead In Kaiama Last Night

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Okoringa Ebikimi SA To Bayelsa Governor Killed. A Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Okoringa Ebikimi, has been reportedly assassinated by unknown gunmen in his home town Kaiama, the headquarters of Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. See photos below According to reports, The incident occurred few minutes to 12 …

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

