Graphic Photos Of Bayelsa Governor’s Aide Shot Dead In Kaiama Last Night — Nigeria Today

Graphic Photos Of Bayelsa Governor’s Aide Shot Dead In Kaiama Last Night

Okoringa Ebikimi SA To Bayelsa Governor Killed. A Special Adviser to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Okoringa Ebikimi, has been reportedly assassinated by unknown gunmen in his home town Kaiama, the headquarters of Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. See photos below According to reports, The incident occurred few minutes to 12 …

This super post – Graphic Photos Of Bayelsa Governor’s Aide Shot Dead In Kaiama Last Night appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

