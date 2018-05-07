Group Accuses UNICEF Of Promoting Terrorism In Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Group Accuses UNICEF Of Promoting Terrorism In Nigeria

LEADERSHIP

The Coalition for Peace in Nigeria, CFPN has accused the leadership of the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) of promoting terrorism in the country. CFPN who made this call, wondered why a reputable organization like UNICEF would allow some of its staff to enlist in the club of undercover agents of foreign forces against […]

The post Group Accuses UNICEF Of Promoting Terrorism In Nigeria appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

