 Group Accuses UNICEF Of Promoting Terrorism In Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Group Accuses UNICEF Of Promoting Terrorism In Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The Coalition for Peace in Nigeria, CFPN has accused the leadership of the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) of promoting terrorism in the country. CFPN who made this call, wondered why a reputable organization like UNICEF would allow some of its staff to enlist in the club of undercover agents of foreign forces against […]

The post Group Accuses UNICEF Of Promoting Terrorism In Nigeria appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.