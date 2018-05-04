 Group dares Edo Assembly on planned move to recall Urhoghide - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Group dares Edo Assembly on planned move to recall Urhoghide – Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Group dares Edo Assembly on planned move to recall Urhoghide
Vanguard
By Gabriel Enogholase. BENIN— Rainbow Caucus, a socio-political group in Edo State, has challenged the state House of Assembly and others asking for the head of the senator representing Edo South Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.