Guard your utterances, Sultan cautions politicians - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Guard your utterances, Sultan cautions politicians – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Guard your utterances, Sultan cautions politicians
Daily Trust
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III has cautioned politicians to guard their utterances in the interest of peace saying, politicians should stop abusing each other especially on the Kaduna incident. Speaking at the Jama'atu Nasril …
2019: Get your PVCs, vote best candidate – Sultan to Muslims
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!