 Guardiola Confirms Toure's City Exit, Targets More EPL Records - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Guardiola Confirms Toure’s City Exit, Targets More EPL Records – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Guardiola Confirms Toure's City Exit, Targets More EPL Records
Complete Sports Nigeria
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the club's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure will leave at the end of the current season. Toure, 34, joined City from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2010 and has enjoyed a remarkable career, winning two
Guardiola plans 'beautiful farewell' for Yaya ToureThe Punch
Pep Guardiola prepares 'beautiful farewell' for Yaya Toure, City's 'key, key, key, key, key, key' playerTelegraph.co.uk
Guardiola promises Toure 'beautiful farewell' after confirming his departureIndependent.ie
Daily Post Nigeria –The Indian Express –The Guardian –ESPN (blog)
all 285 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.