Gunmen Kill 27 In Kaduna Community After Police IG’s Visit — Nigeria Today

Gunmen Kill 27 In Kaduna Community After Police IG’s Visit

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Unidentified gunmen have again invaded Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state, killing 27 persons, mostly women and children. The latest attack, which was said to have occurred on Saturday around 2.30, had assailants reportedly setting many houses in the affected Gwaska village  ablaze. The attack occurred barely 48 hours after the Inspector […]

