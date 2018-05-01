Gunmen kill Dickson's aide in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

Gunmen kill Dickson’s aide in Bayelsa

Suspected hired assassins yesterday shot to death a newly appointed aide to the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

Ebikimi Okoringa, inaugurated last week as a Special Adviser to Dickson was shot dead at his hometown, Kaima in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, a former acting chairman and two-time councillor at the local council, was attacked and killed at about 10 pm on Monday.

A community source, who spoke in confidence, said the suspected assassins laid an ambush close to his house and shot him immediately he alighted from his car.

“They waited for him in the cover of darkness. Immediately he alighted from his car and walked towards his door, they released the first bullet,” he said.

The source said the killers ensured their victim was dead before they left him and fled the area. Though the motive behind the dastardly act could not be ascertained, it was gathered that the incident jolted other cabinet members of the governor.

Some of his friends who saw him on the morning of Monday expressed shock over the gruesome murder of the former chairman, who they described as a man with a very good heart.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Asinim Butswat could not be reached for his comments.

