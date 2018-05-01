Gunmen kill Governor Dickson’s aide in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

Gunmen kill Governor Dickson’s aide in Bayelsa

By Christian Ogbonna Gunmen have shot dead Mr Ebikimi Okoringa, a newly appointed Special Adviser to Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa. A community leader, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yanagoa that Okoringa was shot on Monday by some assailants who laid ambush near his house in Kolokuma/Opokuma […]

The post Gunmen kill Governor Dickson’s aide in Bayelsa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

