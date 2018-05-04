 “Guys You Can't Give A Lady Assurance Without Having Money” – Wizkid Advises Broke Guys As He Cosigns Davido - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
"Guys You Can't Give A Lady Assurance Without Having Money" – Wizkid Advises Broke Guys As He Cosigns Davido

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment


Information Nigeria

“Guys You Can't Give A Lady Assurance Without Having Money” – Wizkid Advises Broke Guys As He Cosigns Davido
Information Nigeria
Nigerian singer, Wizkid has in his own unique way reacted to his colleague Davido's romantic gesture to his girlfriend Chioma which saw him gift her a brand new Porsche car as her 23rd birthday gift.
