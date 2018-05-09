'Hamilton' musical creator to premiere Chicago exhibition - NEWSTAGE — Nigeria Today

‘Hamilton’ musical creator to premiere Chicago exhibition – NEWSTAGE
'Hamilton' musical creator to premiere Chicago exhibition
“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will bring a new exhibition to Chicago dedicated to the American founding father after which the wildly popular musical was named. The project, described as a “360-degree, immersive exhibit” about Alexander …
