Handball: League's resurgence will see Nigeria at world stage, says Veteran - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Handball: League's resurgence will see Nigeria at world stage, says Veteran
Vanguard
Handball: League's resurgence will see Nigeria at world stage, says Veteran
A veteran handball player, Hussain Mohammed, on Wednesday said the resurgence of Nigeria's handball league would see the country participate in global competitions. Mohammed, who had plied his trade in Oman and Saudi Arabia in his hay days, expressed …
