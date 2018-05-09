Harry Kane purges Spurs of Champions League nerves with win over Newcastle - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Harry Kane purges Spurs of Champions League nerves with win over Newcastle – The Guardian
The Guardian
Harry Kane purges Spurs of Champions League nerves with win over Newcastle
The Guardian
It was a long way from being the most fluent performance of the Mauricio Pochettino era and there were times, particularly during a fraught first half, when the Tottenham support could imagine the worst case scenario – that their team would contrive to …
Harry Kane secures Tottenham Champions League football with second-half winner against Newcastle
Tottenham 1 Newcastle 0: Harry Kane goal sends Spurs back into the Champions League
Harry Kane and Tottenham secure Champions League football in unconvincing fashion against stubborn Newcastle
