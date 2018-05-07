 Hasselblad expands the X1D mirrorless family with its widest lens yet — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hasselblad expands the X1D mirrorless family with its widest lens yet

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The Hasselblad X1D mirrorless camera now has an even wider lens to twist on the front — the Hasselblad XCD 21mm f/4 lens. The lens is the company’s widest yet for the XCD line and brings the total in the series to five.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Hasselblad expands the X1D mirrorless family with its widest lens yet appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.