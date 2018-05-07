Have You Seen That ‘Land Expropriation Without Compensation’ Email Doing The Rounds? — Nigeria Today

Have You Seen That ‘Land Expropriation Without Compensation’ Email Doing The Rounds?

How’s your inbox this morning?

Mine is filled with people trying to get their songs on 2oceansvibe Radio (wrong person – try these deets), an offer for penis enlargement (wrong crowd), and sales on things I can’t afford anyway.

I don’t want to pry with regards what’s happening on your side, but apparently this email is now doing the rounds.

A few readers sent it our way, and a few others have asked if we know anything about it, so let’s see what all the fuss is about.

First up, here’s part of the email:

It comes at you via Dear Cape Town, and you can find more info on the campaign here.

They also add this:

It is important to note this is not simply a petition but the first step in an essential Participative Democracy process. And here’s the best bit; as each comment is immediately sent as a separate email to the designated government representative, comments must, by law, be individually acknowledged and considered by the Government. Had this been a petition, they would treat it as a single comment.

If you head over to that page you’ll also see that there is a live feed of the comments sent.

They’re flooding in at a rapid rate:

OK, I couldn’t help myself. I hit refresh and waited for a yes:

Jorge from Venezuela thinks no, and Jenny thinks it’s completely unnecessary.

I’m picturing Jenny as a 55-year-old who lives in Constantia that is currently dressed in her activewear, but then she saw the weather and decided to tuck into a little lunch-time chardonnay.

It was probably poured for her by someone she refers to as ‘the houseboy’.

A few more, because you’re insatiable:

Fascinating.

Anyway, you’ll find all the details on how you can add your voice to the mix here.

Jenny, that’s your second glass now, people are starting to talk.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

