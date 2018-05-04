 Hawaii Lava Eruption Forces Evacuations Near Volcano - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 4, 2018


New York Times

Hawaii Lava Eruption Forces Evacuations Near Volcano
New York Times
The eruption of lava from the Kilauea volcano forced residents in two subdivisions on the island of Hawaii to evacuate Thursday. Lava spewed from a crack in the earth following days of small earthquakes around the volcano. Photos and drone footage
Hawaii volcano eruption update LIVE: Leilani Estates EVACUATED as Hawaii on USGS alertExpress.co.uk
Hawaii's famed Kilauea volcano spews lava from giant crack, forcing evacuationsLos Angeles Times
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Shoots Lava Into the Sky; Evacuations OrderedWall Street Journal
USA TODAY –HuffPost –U.S. News & World Report –ABC Online
all 333 news articles »

 

