HBO tells ‘Westworld’ to bring itself back online for season 3 — Nigeria Today

HBO tells ‘Westworld’ to bring itself back online for season 3

HBO renewed its hit sci-fi drama Westworld for a third season, just a few weeks after season 2 of the show premiered on the network. There is no word on when fans can expect season 3 to premiere at this point.

