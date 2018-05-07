Headies 2018: Hilarious Video of a Slay queen battling with her high-heeled shoe after the event (Video) — Nigeria Today

A Hilarious video of a slaymama battling with her high-heeled shoe after the Headies award emerges online.







The curvy lady (Unidentified) was having a serious problem standing properly with her high-heeled shoe even to the extent that she almost fell down.

One might say she was drunk or was on something else, well i would let you be the judge of that after watching the video.

A friend of hers who later noticed her problem tried to help her by lending her a shoulder to lean on, that didn’t help at all as the lady (Her friend) had no option but to take off the shoes.

Watch the hilarious video below;