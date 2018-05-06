Headies 2018: Organisers accused of rigging after Tiwa was allegedly replaced with Yemi Alade [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

Headies 2018: Organisers accused of rigging after Tiwa was allegedly replaced with Yemi Alade [VIDEO]
Organisers of the just concluded 12th edition of Headies Awards have been accused of rigging the votes. This was after the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Yemi Alade as Best Performer of the Year while Tiwa Savage’s name appeared on the screen. Although, Yemi Alade was given the award, Nigerians on social media have questioned the […]
Headies 2018: Organisers accused of rigging after Tiwa was allegedly replaced with Yemi Alade [VIDEO]
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!