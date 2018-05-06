Headies 2018: Organisers accused of rigging after Tiwa was allegedly replaced with Yemi Alade [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

Headies 2018: Organisers accused of rigging after Tiwa was allegedly replaced with Yemi Alade [VIDEO]

Organisers of the just concluded 12th edition of Headies Awards have been accused of rigging the votes. This was after the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Yemi Alade as Best Performer of the Year while Tiwa Savage’s name appeared on the screen. Although, Yemi Alade was given the award, Nigerians on social media have questioned the […]

Headies 2018: Organisers accused of rigging after Tiwa was allegedly replaced with Yemi Alade [VIDEO]

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

