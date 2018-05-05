Headies 2018: Simi Wins Best Recording Of The Year (Joromi) — Nigeria Today

Headies 2018: Simi Wins Best Recording Of The Year (Joromi)
Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, professionally known and referred to as Simi, a Nigerian singer and songwriter has won the best recording of the year at the 2018 Headies awards. This probably the second time is bagging that award. Thumbs Up To Her…
