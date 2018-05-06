Headies Awards 2018: Full list of categories, winners — Nigeria Today

Headies Awards 2018: Full list of categories, winners

The 2018 Headies Awards held on ​Saturday night at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos . It was the 12th edition of the annual event. Davido led with four awards, including Artist of the year and Song of the year. Wizkid had three awards while Simi won the Album of the year. Full […]

Headies Awards 2018: Full list of categories, winners

