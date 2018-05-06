Headies Awards 2018: Nasty C Wins Best African Artist Of The Year — Nigeria Today

Headies Awards 2018: Nasty C Wins Best African Artist Of The Year

Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, better known by his stage name Nasty C, a South African rapper, songwriter and record producer has won the best Africa Artist Of The Year awards at the headies 2018. Nasty C grew up in Durban where he was raised by his father. His mother died when he was only 11 […]

