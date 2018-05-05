Headies Awards 2018: Reekado Banks Wins Best Hip Hop World Revelation — Nigeria Today

Headies Awards 2018: Reekado Banks Wins Best Hip Hop World Revelation
Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks, Nigerian recording artist, singer and songwriter has won the Best Hip Hop World Revelation at the headies awards 2018. He is currently signed to Mavin Records. Reekado Banks in the vote of thanks thank Jesus for the award he won. Big Congrats to Him..
The post Headies Awards 2018: Reekado Banks Wins Best Hip Hop World Revelation appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!