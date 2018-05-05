 Headies Performance Doing Me ‘Jigi Jigi’ – Johnny Drille — Nigeria Today
Headies Performance Doing Me ‘Jigi Jigi’ – Johnny Drille

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin Records act, Johnny Drille is super excited to perform at the 12th Headies Award going down tonight. The ‘Romeo and Juliet’ crooner made this known in a tweet. See tweet: The Edo State-indigene is nominated in four categories of the prestigious award, including best alternative, best R&B and best vocal performance. He is also […]

The post Headies Performance Doing Me ‘Jigi Jigi’ – Johnny Drille appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

