HEADIES2018: Here Are The Short Codes For Voting Via SMS — Nigeria Today

#HEADIES2018: Here Are The Short Codes For Voting Via SMS

It is no longer news that one of the prestigious awards event in Nigeria – Headies – is set to shut down the country in some days from now and mouths have been wagging about who and who would go home with an award and who won’t.

In the 12th edition of the prestigious Headies awards, there are over 25 categories and 77 nominees.

Music superstar Davido leads the pack with the highest number of nominations – six (6), while Wizkid, Olamide and Adekunle Gold follow with five (5) nominations each.

Tiwa Savage, Kiss Daniel, and Johnny Drille got four (4) nominations each while Flavour, Nonso Amadi, Banky w, Niniola, Runtown, Phyno, Reminisce cupped 3 Nominations respectively.

The Nominees’ party for the 12th edition of The Headies held on 29th of April in Abuja while the main event is scheduled for 5th of May 2018 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Meanwhile, here are the voting shortcodes for the various headies categories.

To vote ‘Album of the Year’, text ABY<space> Artiste name and send to 20055

To vote ‘artiste of the Year’, text AY <space> Artiste name and send to 20055

To vote ‘Song of the Year’, text SY <space> Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Producer of the Year’, text PY <space> Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best Music Video’, text MV <space> Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best R&B and Pop Album’, text RB/POP<space> Artist name and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best R&B single’, text RB single<space> Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best Pop Single’, text PS <space> Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best Reggae/Dancehall single’, text R/DH<space> Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best Collabo’, text BC<space>Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best Rap Single’, text BRC<space>Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Headies Viewers Choice’, text HVC<space>Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Hiphop World Revelation’, text HHWR<space>Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best Streethop Artiste’, text BSHA<space>Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best Alternative Song’, text BAS<space>Song Title and send to 20055

To vote ‘Best African Artiste’, text BAA<space>Name and send to 20055

To vote ‘Next Rated Artiste’, text NR<space> Artiste name and send to 20055

To vote ‘Rookie’, text Ro<space> Artiste name and send to 20055

To vote online for your favorite artiste, click this link

