 Headies2018: Ksolo, Sarz in war of words - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Headies2018: Ksolo, Sarz in war of words – TheNewsGuru

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Headies2018: Ksolo, Sarz in war of words
TheNewsGuru
Following the success of Headies 2018, some of the nominees are still finding it difficult to swallow the bitter of defeat. Hours after the event came to an end, music producers K-Solo and Sarz engaged in exchange of words on Twitter. Ivy League 300 x
Producers K-Solo and Sarz go dirty over Headies 2018 falloutPulse Nigeria
Music producers, K-Solo and Sarz are at loggerheads following 2018 Headies awardWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.