 #Headies2018: Tobi Presents an Award and Fans Can’t Stop Gushing About it — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate,  Tobi Bakre is not stopping a bit. The 2nd runner-up from the 2018 BBNaija reality TV show gave fans a lot to muse about after he came up on stage to present an award at the 2018 Headies tonight on Saturday, may 5. Bisola, Beverly and Tobi presented Rookie of the year to Teni.

The former housemate was styled by celebrity stylist, Jerry Swanky and he looked really dapper. Excited fans took to Twitter to gush about their fave. See some reactions below;

 

You all also know that Nigerians can’t help but drop a mean comment that would eventually go viral. So, the fan had to be the odd one out.

 

