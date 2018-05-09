Herdsmen embraces ranching with 100 trainees — Nigeria Today

Herdsmen embraces ranching with 100 trainees
Following the incessant
violent conflict between
pastoralists and crop farmers in
Nigeria, the National Commission
for Nomadic Education, NCNC,
has commenced the training of
over 100 nomadic education field
level extension agents and officers
on cattle ranching.
The trainees were drawn from
the six geopolitical zones, to embrace the modern system of
animal farming.
The four-day training workshop
which commenced last Monday in
Zaria, Kaduna State, was designed
for field extension agents to
promote the adoption of intensive
livestock production otherwise
known as ranching among
pastoralists.
In a speech during the opening
ceremony, the Executive Secretary
of the commission, Prof. Bashir
Usman, said the objective of the
training is laudable and meant
to create critical field officers
knowledgeable on the ranching
system of production and build
the capacity of staff on the
organisation of pastoralists.
Other objectives of the training,
according to the executive secretary,
is to acquaint participants with the
roles and responsibilities of critical
stakeholders on ranching, develop
the capacity of participants to work
effectively with identified critical
stakeholders to promote ranching,
peace and conflict management, as
well as develop local action plans
on ranching.
Usman explained that
implementation of the ranching
system entails the provision
of the requisite resources and
infrastructure to serve as window
of opportunities for livestock
producers to have access to
improved production facilities and social amenities.
“Other provisions include
security markets, clinics, livestock
service centre, access road, milk
and meat processing centres along
with value chains and other critical
infrastructure’’.
He also told participants that the
transformation and modernization
of the livestock industry entails
a paradigm shift from the
predominantly extensive and
uncoordinated tradition to a more
formal and systemized industry
of ranching or intensive livestock
production system.
“There are 416 grazing reserves
in the county spread across the six
geopolitical zones with a total of
3.4 million hectares of land, out of
which 141 are grazed, while 275 are
yet to be grazed,” he said.
In his address, the Acting
Director, Department of Extension
Education and Skills Development
and organiser of the workshop,
Dr. Abdu Umar Ardo, expressed
optimism that the training would
avail participants an opportunity
to acquire the necessary skills
and knowledge needed for the
successful implementation of
ranching.
The Chairman, Governing
Board of the commission, Prof.
Gidado Tahir, expressed hope that
the training would provide very
practical and relevant approaches
that would be useful on ranching.
