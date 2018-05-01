Here are the players who could possibly beat Rafael Nadal on clay - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Here are the players who could possibly beat Rafael Nadal on clay – ESPN
|
Inquirer.net
|
Here are the players who could possibly beat Rafael Nadal on clay
ESPN
Who's going to beat Rafael Nadal on clay this year? Short answer: nobody. Long answer: stuff happens. Remember 2009? Robin Soderling happened to Nadal at the French Open. Sure, Nadal was struggling with tendinitis in his knees. But he showed up, swung …
Rafael Nadal makes shock admission as he prepares for Madrid Masters
Tennis: Nadal wins 11th Barcelona title, unbeaten in 46 sets on clay
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!