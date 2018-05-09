Here’s a 3D-printed bicycle tire that will never go flat — Nigeria Today

Here’s a 3D-printed bicycle tire that will never go flat

When you’re out on your bike and far from home, the last thing you want to hear is that horrible hiss of air as your tire goes flat. Advances in 3D printing mean we could soon be printing off airless tires for trouble-free rides.

