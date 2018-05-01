“He's Never Been Happier”: How Kanye West Was Red Pilled by the Far Right - Vanity Fair — Nigeria Today

“He’s Never Been Happier”: How Kanye West Was Red Pilled by the Far Right – Vanity Fair
|
Vanity Fair
|
“He's Never Been Happier”: How Kanye West Was Red Pilled by the Far Right
Vanity Fair
“Kanye's been watching [my] stuff for a while,” Ali Akbar, a former Tea Party operative-turned-MAGA pundit, told me with glee over the weekend, referring to the sudden emergence of Kanye West as a conservative-media celebrity. A month ago, the idea …
Twitter reacts: Kanye West said WHAT about slavery?
What Kanye West Said About Slavery, Mental Health and Obama in His New Interviews
Everything We Learned From Kanye's Revealing Charlamagne Tha God Interview
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!