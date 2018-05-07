Hilarious ‘Planet Earth’ Parody Uncovers What Animals Are Really Thinking [Video] — Nigeria Today

Hilarious ‘Planet Earth’ Parody Uncovers What Animals Are Really Thinking [Video]

If you’ve ever watched the Planet Earth television series, you know that it can be pretty bleak and serious. Narrator David Attenborough’s voice (not to mention that swagalicious British accent) is always soothing, and his commentary always focuses on the scientific aspects of animal behaviour.

But College Humor’s parody video takes it waaaaay deep into unscientific territory, reports The Huffington Post. In fact, the narrator with a near-identical voice to Attenborough treats the animals a lot like humans, and he knows EXACTLY what they’re up to and what they’re doing.

Today, the narrator introduces us to lizards, sloths, zebras and more:

Gosh, they sound a lot like us, hey? I think Kyle the lizard should apologise for calling Mark a “stupid, tiny pencil”.

